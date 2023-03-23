The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.