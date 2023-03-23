Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

