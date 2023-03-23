Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.