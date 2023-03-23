Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

