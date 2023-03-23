Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $43.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.