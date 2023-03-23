Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

CPIX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

