Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

