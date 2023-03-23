ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

CLIR stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

