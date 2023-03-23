OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) & Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Critical Contrast

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OMRON and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arkema 2 3 4 0 2.22

Arkema has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than OMRON.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON 7.91% 9.20% 6.80% Arkema 8.48% 16.05% 8.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMRON and Arkema’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.79 billion 1.72 $546.46 million $2.55 22.23 Arkema $12.17 billion 0.60 $1.02 billion $13.54 7.18

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than OMRON. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMRON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

OMRON has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. OMRON pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arkema pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arkema is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Arkema beats OMRON on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others. The Industrial Automation segment manufactures and sells control components and equipment for factory automation and production machinery. The Electronic and Mechanical Components segment produces and merchandises relays, switches, components, and units for amusement devices, connectors, and combination jogs. The Automotive Electronic Components segment supplies onboard electronic components aimed at auto makers and automotive component makers. The Social Systems, Solutions, and Services segment ideals with railway infrastructure, traffic control, road management, security, environmental solutions, and payment systems. The Healthcare segment sells digital blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, pedometers, biological information monitors, and nebulizers.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

