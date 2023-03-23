Head-To-Head Comparison: Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) and Its Rivals

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 729 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-7.96%
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors
|-1.54%
|-69.28%
|1.88%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition
|N/A
|-$3.92 million
|-20.63
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors
|$1.55 billion
|$7.65 million
|24.29
Volatility & Risk
Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors
|115
|590
|886
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.56%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Blue Safari Group Acquisition peers beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Blue Safari Group Acquisition
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
