Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $95.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.15.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

