Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $95.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.15.
Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of ORCL opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Read More
