Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 154.04% from the stock’s current price.
Lantern Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.92.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.