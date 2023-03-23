Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 154.04% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 10.9% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

