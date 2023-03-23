JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.

EXFY has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Expensify has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at $31,525,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,063,900. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $29,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 452.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 512,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.