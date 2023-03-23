PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Cut to $100.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. PDD has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that PDD will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,449,000 after buying an additional 415,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at about $380,782,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.