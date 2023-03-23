Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Securities

Investment analysts at SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

RAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $306.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rain Oncology by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 972,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rain Oncology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $5,170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

