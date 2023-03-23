Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

KRTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average of $208.93.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,389,000 after buying an additional 147,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

