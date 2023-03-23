RVL Pharmaceuticals’ (RVLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 358.72% from the stock’s current price.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,333 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

