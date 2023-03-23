Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $46.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Exelon Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

