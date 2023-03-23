FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.
Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
