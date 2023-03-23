FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.