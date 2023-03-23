Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Piper Sandler

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Inspirato Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspirato will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

