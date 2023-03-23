Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $13.21 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $303.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.91. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
