Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $303.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.91. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.