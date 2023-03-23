Matterport’s (MTTR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $730.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Institutional Trading of Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

