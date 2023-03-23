Loop Capital Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $225.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Nordson stock opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,321. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Nordson by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

