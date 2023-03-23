Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.03% from the stock’s previous close.
FRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.
Freshworks Trading Down 3.8 %
FRSH opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
