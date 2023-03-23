Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Director Jay A. Forbes purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.1 %

EFN stock opened at C$18.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.27. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.21.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Element Fleet Management

EFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.