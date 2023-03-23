Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Director Jay A. Forbes purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00.
EFN stock opened at C$18.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.27. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
