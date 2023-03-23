Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Director Acquires $1,371,341.42 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) Director Noah Knauf acquired 96,167 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,371,341.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,341.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Noah Knauf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Noah Knauf bought 49,460 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $723,599.80.
Hippo Price Performance
Hippo stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.76. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Hippo Company Profile
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
