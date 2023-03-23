Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,948 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MORN opened at $181.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.99 and a 1 year high of $293.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

