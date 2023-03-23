Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 12,002 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$1,405,449.80.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$114.61 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$105.57 and a 12 month high of C$126.29. The stock has a market cap of C$37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.94.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

