Insider Buying: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Acquires $1,335,500.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.94.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,564,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

