SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells $1,953,249.76 in Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,800,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

