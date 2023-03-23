Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CEO Purchases $1,335,500.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Formula One Group Stock Down 0.8 %
FWONK stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61.
Institutional Trading of Formula One Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.