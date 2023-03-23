Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

Chart Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

