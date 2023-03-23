OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $29.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.70.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

