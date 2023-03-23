OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Down 11.3 %
Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $29.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.70.
OncoCyte Company Profile
