Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells 26,250 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

