Victor George Dodig Acquires 51,590 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig purchased 51,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20.

Victor George Dodig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE CM opened at C$57.38 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$81.82. The stock has a market cap of C$52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.1550868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.22.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

