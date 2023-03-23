Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 511,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

