Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
