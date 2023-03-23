Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $630.92 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.99. The firm has a market cap of $263.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.