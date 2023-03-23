Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Director Sells 4,908,234 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bowlero Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of BOWL stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOWL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.