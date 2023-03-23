Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Director Sells 4,908,234 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bowlero Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bowlero by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bowlero by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOWL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

