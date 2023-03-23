Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 17,232 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $3,198,603.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,374,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,148,562.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,885,000.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 77 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $14,168.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $185.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.80. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $192.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CorVel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

Featured Articles

