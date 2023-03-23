Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Macerich Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

About Macerich

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

