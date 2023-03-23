Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Macerich Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:MAC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich
About Macerich
Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macerich (MAC)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.