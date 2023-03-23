New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

NYCB stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

