LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

