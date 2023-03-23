Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.