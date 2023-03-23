Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.70.
Leju Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
