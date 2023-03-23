Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.09.

NYSE:LYV opened at $66.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

