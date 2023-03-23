David Patrick Williams Sells 4,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chemed Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHE opened at $519.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

