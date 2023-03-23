Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Mistras Group Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE:MG opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

