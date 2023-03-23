The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$3,367,426.32 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$78.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$103.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

