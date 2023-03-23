Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

