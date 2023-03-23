Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.