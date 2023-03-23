Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.
Sempra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:SRE opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
