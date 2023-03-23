International Paper (NYSE:IP) CEO Sells $2,939,300.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

International Paper Trading Down 2.4 %

IP stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Paper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

