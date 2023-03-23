Victor George Dodig Buys 34,850 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50.

Victor George Dodig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Victor George Dodig purchased 51,590 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at C$57.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.58 and a 12-month high of C$81.82.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.1550868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.22.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

